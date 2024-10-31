Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Purchased by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF comprises about 1.0% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Shares of URNM stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.36. 69,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,133. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

