Stacks (STX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.81 Billion

Stacks (STX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00002387 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and approximately $81.95 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,153.81 or 0.99776557 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,118.79 or 0.99728130 BTC.
Stacks Coin Profile
STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,498,791,441 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The official website for Stacks is stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stacks is blog.stacks.co. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stacks
