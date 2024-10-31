StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.42 Million

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $117.99 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $2,719.75 or 0.03776312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 43,383 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 43,383.32591518. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,733.30980874 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,641,163.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

