Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $399.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 6.0 %

SMP stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,111. The company has a market cap of $696.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.29%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

