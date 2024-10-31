SteelPeak Wealth LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPLV stock opened at $71.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.88 and a 12-month high of $73.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.