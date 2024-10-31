SteelPeak Wealth LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
SPLV stock opened at $71.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.88 and a 12-month high of $73.32.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
