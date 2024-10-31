SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 21,857 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,857 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 165,708 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,774,000 after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,348,000 after acquiring an additional 196,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $250.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.84 and a 52 week high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $523,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,099,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

