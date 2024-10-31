Steem Trading 1.5% Lower This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $80.30 million and approximately $15.67 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,310.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.01 or 0.00518603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00098828 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.45 or 0.00221895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00026452 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00073919 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 475,113,398 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.