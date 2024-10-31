Stephen G. Daly Sells 7,122 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 7,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $801,438.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,282,099.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,215. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $122.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.39 and a 200-day moving average of $105.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 114.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 958.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,094 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 280.5% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 704,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 519,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,395,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $18,817,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,388,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,821,000 after purchasing an additional 154,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

