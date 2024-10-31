Sui Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.49 Billion (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Sui coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00002810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sui has a total market cap of $5.49 billion and approximately $706.62 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sui has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,763,841,373 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,763,841,372.608888 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 2.06706398 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 400 active market(s) with $769,809,684.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

