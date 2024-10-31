Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.45), Briefing.com reports. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:NOVA traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.16. 16,619,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,741,816. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $769.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86.
In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $870,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,298.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.
