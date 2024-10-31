Susquehanna Cuts Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $36.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Criteo in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

CRTO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.42. 648,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,223. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $471.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $220,945.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,398 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,958.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $116,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,917. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $220,945.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,958.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 67.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 868.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 64.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

