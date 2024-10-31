Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CEO Sells $40,410.10 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Neman sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $40,410.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,228 shares in the company, valued at $77,228,422.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Neman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Jonathan Neman sold 17,020 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $597,061.60.

On Monday, September 9th, Jonathan Neman sold 7,400 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $213,194.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Jonathan Neman sold 169,772 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $6,072,744.44.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

NYSE:SG opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 2.33. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 670.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 143,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 124,813 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 9.1% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 139.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 939,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,299,000 after purchasing an additional 547,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

