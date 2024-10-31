Synaptics’ (SYNA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $72.64 on Thursday. Synaptics has a one year low of $67.83 and a one year high of $121.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 13.09%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,609 shares of company stock worth $448,720. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Synaptics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 28.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

