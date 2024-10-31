Taiko Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $108.82 Million (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Taiko has a market cap of $108.82 million and approximately $13.99 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Taiko coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00001922 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Taiko has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,517.12 or 1.00020944 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,479.36 or 0.99966613 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Taiko

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,481,568 coins. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 81,481,568.71464193 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.39202463 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $17,665,651.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

