Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.31. 272,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,841. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.17 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.