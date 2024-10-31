Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $3.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 2,909,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,550,214 shares.The stock last traded at $3.06 and had previously closed at $2.69.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, CFO Ian Jiro Harris bought 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $48,741.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,056.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Talkspace during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Talkspace during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Talkspace during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Talkspace by 30.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Talkspace during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $526.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 million. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

