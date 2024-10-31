Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after buying an additional 17,525,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,007,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,262,000 after buying an additional 250,716 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Citigroup by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,428,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,999,000 after buying an additional 913,231 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,883,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,900,000 after purchasing an additional 242,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,300,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,106,000 after acquiring an additional 168,070 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.
Citigroup Price Performance
Shares of C stock opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.05. The stock has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $67.81.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.93%.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
