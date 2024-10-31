Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $494,000 Stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,233,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 204,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 164,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,999,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $2,735,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $1,579,000.

Shares of DIVB opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $382.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78.

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

