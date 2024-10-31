Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 26,100 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in FIGS were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FIGS by 787.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in FIGS by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in FIGS by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in FIGS by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,067 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $228,849.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,547. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 43,586 shares of company stock valued at $249,902 over the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIGS stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 82.40 and a beta of 1.43.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

