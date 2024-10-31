Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $99.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.73. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $73.94 and a 52 week high of $104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

