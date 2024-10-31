Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,111 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 3.7% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $32,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34,366.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 828,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,831,000 after buying an additional 826,509 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 313.7% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 856,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,325,000 after purchasing an additional 649,319 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 103.3% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 189,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,863,000 after purchasing an additional 96,291 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 217.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after buying an additional 45,811 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $328.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.96. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.30 and a fifty-two week high of $334.03. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

