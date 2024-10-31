Targa Resources Q3 EPS Forecast Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Targa Resources in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.92 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.79.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $166.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.10. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $81.03 and a 1-year high of $169.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,451 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,736.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $160,140.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,534 shares of company stock worth $26,815,021 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,025,521,000 after buying an additional 201,817 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 160.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 178,655 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 215.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

