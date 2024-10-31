Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.22 and last traded at $42.64, with a volume of 1115345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.99%. The business had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $61,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Articles

