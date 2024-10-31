TD Cowen Boosts XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $150.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $137.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on XPO in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.35.

Get XPO alerts:

View Our Latest Report on XPO

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.41. 478,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.13. XPO has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $138.71.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in XPO by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in XPO by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in XPO by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in XPO by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in XPO by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.