TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95, Briefing.com reports. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.880-1.880 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.88 EPS.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.40. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $159.98.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.