Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Announces — Dividend of $1.00

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th.

Teekay Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of TK traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,860. Teekay has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $326.14 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TK

About Teekay

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.