Terex (NYSE:TEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Terex updated its FY24 guidance to $5.85-6.25 EPS.
Terex Price Performance
NYSE:TEX remained flat at $51.53 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20. Terex has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.53.
Terex Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEX
Insider Buying and Selling at Terex
In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,995.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Terex Company Profile
Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Terex
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- What is Put Option Volume?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.