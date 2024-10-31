Terra (LUNA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $236.99 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $236.99 million and $58.30 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000521 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000313 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

