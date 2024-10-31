Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $257.55 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $273.54. The firm has a market cap of $826.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,297 shares of company stock worth $3,065,866. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Tesla from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.