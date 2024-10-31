Tevis Investment Management Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.
JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
JQUA opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.
About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF
The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
