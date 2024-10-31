Tevis Investment Management Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

JQUA opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.