Tevis Investment Management Purchases 150 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSL. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $422.11 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $252.55 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $435.32 and a 200 day moving average of $417.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

