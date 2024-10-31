Tevis Investment Management Raises Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 212.3% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 65,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $7,104,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 57.2% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 323,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.2 %

IFF stock opened at $101.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.62. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

