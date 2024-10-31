The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Bancorp comprises approximately 5.9% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.32% of Bancorp worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.43. 14,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.34 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, CMO Maria Wainwright sold 11,357 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $568,758.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,413.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Maria Wainwright sold 11,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $568,758.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,413.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew J. Wallace sold 10,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $508,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,744,387.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TBBK shares. StockNews.com cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

