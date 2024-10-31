The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Intelligent Financial Strategies

Intelligent Financial Strategies trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 356,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,830,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $206,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,005 shares of company stock worth $22,198,147 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

KO opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.