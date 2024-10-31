The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.71.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 112.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $96,430.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,823.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $96,430.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,823.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,636 shares of company stock valued at $904,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

