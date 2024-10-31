The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $527.24 and last traded at $525.34. Approximately 486,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,194,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $523.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

