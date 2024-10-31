The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Short Interest Up 13.2% in October

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 5,300 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 171.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,634,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after buying an additional 1,663,542 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $11,294,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 860,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 595,649 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $3,942,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 418.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 366,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 296,150 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.73. 709,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,045. The stock has a market cap of $784.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

