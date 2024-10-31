The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Given New $175.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,151. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.23. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.69. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total transaction of $1,860,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,091 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,392.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $1,860,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,091 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,392.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,303 shares of company stock worth $4,372,203. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 64.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

