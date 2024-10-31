Tilson Financial Group Inc. Invests $17.63 Million in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 231,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,633,000. Vanguard Core Bond ETF accounts for 8.7% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCRB. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,500,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after buying an additional 85,264 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,815,000. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 153.1% during the second quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 102,563 shares during the period. Finally, Tull Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,291,000.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2756 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.