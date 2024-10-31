Tilson Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 92,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 409.1% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.97 and its 200 day moving average is $107.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

