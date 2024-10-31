Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.99 and last traded at $26.07. 1,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.76.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.
The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.
