Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.99 and last traded at $26.07. 1,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF ( NYSEARCA:TPLE Free Report ) by 1,527.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,484 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.52% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

