Tnf LLC Has $13.21 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Tnf LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $13,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 83,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the period.

BATS EFG opened at $101.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.22 and a 200-day moving average of $103.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

