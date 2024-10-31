Tnf LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tnf LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $201.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.30 and a fifty-two week high of $205.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.