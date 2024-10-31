Tnf LLC Sells 189 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tnf LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $134.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $103.76 and a one year high of $137.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

