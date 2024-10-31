Tnf LLC Sells 20,879 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tnf LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,879 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after buying an additional 723,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,369,000 after buying an additional 21,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.02 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.97 and a 200-day moving average of $107.25.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

