TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). TomCo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,029,875 shares traded.

TomCo Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.03.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

