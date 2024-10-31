Toncoin (TON) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.49 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.83 or 0.00006861 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $16.49 billion and approximately $161.56 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,381.28 or 1.00002390 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00006775 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006144 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00058676 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,114,256,940 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,114,205,844.987753 with 2,543,890,940.4153605 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.96708314 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 589 active market(s) with $198,509,149.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

