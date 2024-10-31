TotalEnergies SE to Issue Dividend of €0.79 (LON:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.79 ($0.86) per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 57.50 ($0.75). The company had a trading volume of 82,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,276. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.74. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of GBX 51.42 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 71.50 ($0.93).

TotalEnergies Company Profile

Featured Stories

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

