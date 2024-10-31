Touchstar (LON:TST) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 91.60 ($1.19), with a volume of 43096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.36).

Touchstar Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 98.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,156.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Touchstar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Touchstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,750.00%.

About Touchstar

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices under the Touchstar brand in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the transport, logistics, and access control industries.

