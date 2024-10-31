Trajan Wealth LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Trajan Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pool by 3.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Pool by 4.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Pool by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $364.45 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.53 and its 200-day moving average is $352.68.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.11.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

